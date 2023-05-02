Your Money with Carlson Financial
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in custody

A man turned himself in after a shooting at a Memphis TV station, authorities said. (WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis after report of a shot fired in a TV station’s lobby.

Memphis police say the suspect was taken into custody after 1 p.m. and say the armed person was sheltered inside Ubee’s, a hamburger restaurant, for more than an hour.

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate, reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

University officials say police were called to the scene just 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also at the scene.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

