Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Search continues for inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police continue to search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville

All residents are asked to keep an eye out for Bruce Callahan (left in the photo) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right), who were reported missing around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.(Prince Edward County Sheriffs Office)

Marin-Sotelo, who has ties to North Carolina, had been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

WRAL reports that Marin-Sotelo is charged with murdering a sheriff’s deputy last year.

Callahan, also from North Carolina, had been convicted of multiple federal drug charges.

WRAL says Marin-Sotel’s sister - Adriana Marin-Sotelo - helped him escape.

“In a warrant for her arrest, authorities outlined the phone conversations between the siblings to set up a getaway car,” WRAL reported.

“I encourage folks in the area to remain vigilant and to please call 911 if you see anyone matching the descriptions of these two men,” said Prince Edward Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach after a tornado ripped through a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 360 near Sappony Road (Route 666).
Crash closes all lanes of Route 360 in Chesterfield
Online court records show David Stone was arrested in January and faced 50 child pornography...
Former Richmond officer convicted of possessing child porn

Latest News

The head of Richmond Public Schools is apologizing for what he calls a “horrific” exchange...
RPS Superintendent horrified by exchange between teacher and Spanish-speaking student
6-year-old Kingster was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his...
VIDEO: Detectives looking to identify shooters of 6-year-old killed while playing in bed
The traffic enforcement operation will be underway throughout the month of May in Chesterfield...
Chesterfield Police conducting traffic enforcement operation
Prince George officers said a fatal crash stemmed from a shooting at a mobile home park.
3rd Hopewell student dies after crash