Pedestrian hit, killed on I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a collision after a pedestrian was hit along Interstate 95.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday in Spotsylvania County at the 116-mile marker.

Police say a Kia Sorento was traveling Southbound on I-95 when it collided with a pedestrian attempting to run into the center travel lane. The Kia could not stop before the collision occurred but remained on the scene after the crash.

The pedestrian, now identified as 38-year-old Crystal D. V. Durruty, died at the scene.

According to police, further investigation revealed that Durruty was a passenger in a sedan before running into the center travel lane. The sedan was stopped on the right shoulder of the Interstate.

The driver of the Kia, identified as a 39-year-old male from Philadelphia, Pa., was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

