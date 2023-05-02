Your Money with Carlson Financial
Orange County High School responds to online threat

Orange County High School (File)
Orange County High School (File)(WVIR)
By Jared Kline
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County school district says there is no credible or imminent threat after an online post led to the closure of the high school early Tuesday, May 2.

The division says it was made aware of a “very concerning and threatening Snapchat post” just before the school day was set to begin.

The sheriff’s office determined the threat was not affiliated with Orange County schools and the person behind it does not live in the county.

The high school will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow. All sports games today will go on as scheduled, but there will be no practices this afternoon.

