One person pulled from James River water rescue

Multiple crews were called to the scene of a water rescue in the James River on Tuesday, May 2.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A person is now in the hospital after being pulled from the James River Tuesday afternoon.

On May 2, just after 3 p.m., Richmond Fire was called out for a water rescue on the James River.

Officials told NBC12 a group was water rafting, and one person needed to be rescued. CPR was administered to the person rescued on scene.

They were taken to VCU Health. Officials have not yet provided information on the status of that person.

This developing story will be updated as we get more information.

