News to know for Tuesday, May 2

By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top stories for Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Teacher On Leave After “English Only” Comment
  • “I just wanted that no other Hispanic kid would go through the same thing that I did,” the student involved in the incident said after attending Monday night’s Richmond School Board meeting. During the public commenting period, many spoke out against the incident at Boushall Middle School.
Virginia Beach Sees Largest Tornado Ever
U.S. Military Tracks Another Mysterious Balloon
Manhunt continues for Piedmont Jail Escapes
HCPS To Host Job Fair Today
  • On Monday, May 2, HCPS human resource representatives will host the first of three Job Fairs this month to find qualified candidates to fill multiple positions. The Job Fair will take place at the Tuckahoe area library at 1901 Starling Dr, in Henrico, VA, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Former RPS Officer Convicted Of Child Pornography
  • Stone was arrested earlier this year after the sheriff’s office received a cyber tip as a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children.
Another Cool And Breezy Day
  • Today will be partly sunny and breezy with another chance for a few spotty showers. Highs will stay in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.

