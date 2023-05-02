News to know for Tuesday, May 2
Teacher On Leave After “English Only” Comment
- “I just wanted that no other Hispanic kid would go through the same thing that I did,” the student involved in the incident said after attending Monday night’s Richmond School Board meeting. During the public commenting period, many spoke out against the incident at Boushall Middle School.
Virginia Beach Sees Largest Tornado Ever
- On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-3 tornado ripped through a residential area. Officials say the storm impacted at least 115 homes after it touched down around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Manhunt continues for Piedmont Jail Escapes
- All residents are asked to keep an eye out for Bruce Callahan (left in the photo) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right), who were reported missing around 4 a.m. Monday. Police are advising community members to call 911 if either of these men are seen.
HCPS To Host Job Fair Today
- On Monday, May 2, HCPS human resource representatives will host the first of three Job Fairs this month to find qualified candidates to fill multiple positions. The Job Fair will take place at the Tuckahoe area library at 1901 Starling Dr, in Henrico, VA, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Former RPS Officer Convicted Of Child Pornography
- Stone was arrested earlier this year after the sheriff’s office received a cyber tip as a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children.
Another Cool And Breezy Day
- Today will be partly sunny and breezy with another chance for a few spotty showers. Highs will stay in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.
