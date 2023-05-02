Your Money with Carlson Financial
May brings snow to parts of NCWV

Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23
Snow in Canaan Valley, WV on 5/2/23
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a very mild winter, portions of the mountainous counties in north-central West Virginia saw several inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, portions of Randolph and Pocahontas Counties saw eight inches in its higher elevations.

Portions of Webster and Upshur Counties also saw six inches of snow. Barbour and Preston Counties also saw trace amounts of snow.

Canaan Valley in Tucker County recorded four inches of snow, and below are some of the photos submitted to 5 News.

