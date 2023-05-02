Latest proposal could raise toll prices at 3 major Richmond expressways

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority board is deciding whether or not to move forward with a proposal to raise toll prices at three major Richmond expressways.

The board proposes Powhite Parkway, Downtown Expressway and the Boulevard Bridge to have their tolls increased. This proposal is a result of trying to offset money lost during the pandemic when people weren’t driving as much.

If approved EZ-Pass users would pay 90 cents on Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway versus the current 70 cents. The cash rate would increase to $1, and the toll machines would only accept cash and quarters.

This brings on concerns about daily commutes for some city leaders.

“I think it puts a burden on the individuals who use those roadways on a daily basis. I don’t just use it for convenience. It’s a necessity for me to get from point A to point B and maintain a proper workflow,” said Michael Jones, the president of the Richmond City Council.

Jones believes RMTA should focus on alternative ways to meet the community’s transportation needs.

“Let’s double down on a creative way to move human beings from one place to another. Make public transportation more accessible to the everyday person,” said Jones.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that the RMTA projects an 11.4 % decrease in the tolls compared to 2019.

If this proposal moves forward, it won’t take effect until Sept. 1st. That 2-month delay would be to make sure there is enough time for feedback.

“It’s just an adjustment we’re going to have to make,” said Jones about if it does happen.

The board is set to decide on Tuesday, May 9.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.