Driver injured after Richmond police pursuit ends in shooting in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a cement truck took Richmond Police on a pursuit into the county Tuesday evening.

On May 2, just before 5 p.m., HPD was notified of a police pursuit involving a cement truck out of Richmond.

Alert - Henrico Police was notified of a pursuit involving a truck out of the City of Richmond around 4:52 pm. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney Rd and Deane Rd. HPD is on the scene investigating a crash and officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/pLNKbs8xNv — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 2, 2023

Officials say the pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney and Deane roads, with shots fired between officers and the truck’s driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

HPD is on the scene investigating a crash and officer-involved shooting.

This developing story will be updated as more information is provided.

