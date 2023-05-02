Driver charged after Richmond police pursuit ends in shooting in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a cement truck driver with attempted murder, among other charges, after he took Richmond Police on a pursuit into Henrico county last week.

On May 2, just before 5 p.m., HPD was notified of a police pursuit involving a cement truck out of Richmond.

Alert - Henrico Police was notified of a pursuit involving a truck out of the City of Richmond around 4:52 pm. The pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney Rd and Deane Rd. HPD is on the scene investigating a crash and officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/pLNKbs8xNv — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 2, 2023

A Richmond Police Department patrol officer watched 31-year-old Giovonni Roggiero, II, recklessly driving a cement truck around West Broad and Thompson streets. The officer says Roggierio cut off vehicles, carelessly switched lanes, and went into oncoming traffic. Roggiero did not comply when the police tried to stop the cement truck.

Moments later, Roggiero came to an aggressive stop, put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to hit the police vehicle twice before fleeing west on West Broad Street. Richmond Police followed the truck and notified Henrico Police as the pursuit entered Henrico County.

Officials say the pursuit ended at the intersection of Rodney and Deane roads, with shots fired between officers and the truck’s driver.

“There was an officer-involved incident where shots were fired, and at this point, one adult male has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” Lt. Matthew Pecka, with the Henrico Police Department, said.

BREAKING: Police confirm before 5 pm there was a pursuit between a cement truck and Richmond Police that ended along Deane Rd and Rodney Rd. They say it ended with shots being fired. The driver of the cement truck has been taken to the hospital. No officers were injured. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/1cn3lzyHwT — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) May 2, 2023

Roggiero of Richmond was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital but was later released.

After consultation with Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Henrico Police charged Roggiero with attempted aggravated murder, felony vandalism and felony eluding. Additional charges may come.

Giovonni Roggiero is charged with attempted murder, among other charges. (Richmond Police Department)

The incident currently involves two separate investigations, one for the crash and one for the shooting.

Residents living in the Brittons Hill Farm neighborhood where the crash took place said it was a hectic evening for a community that stays pretty quiet.

“I get a call from my wife saying that a cement truck just drove by at like 70 mph,” Jeff Strange, a neighbor, said. “Then a bunch of police cars followed, and, naturally, my first response was to go back into the house.”

Strange said he lives down the street from where the crash happened and is glad something like this didn’t happen earlier in the day.

“For all the children that go to public school, that’s the bus stop,” Strange said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

