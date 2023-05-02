Chesterfield Police conducting traffic enforcement operation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - This month, Chesterfield Police will have additional officers patrol main roads and some side streets with known traffic concerns as part of a countywide traffic enforcement operation.

“We will be focusing on speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, impaired driving, all the things that we see that constantly cause problems on our roadways when people choose to do those things,” said Sgt. Stephan Rouze with Chesterfield Police.

The department started its operation on May 1 and on that day, Sgt. Rouze said police stopped 108 cars and issued 107 summons and warnings to drivers for a variety of offenses.

“The things we see are just ridiculous. We’re not talking about people going five or six over, we’re talking about people doing 20, 30 over the speed limit, and that’s got to stop,” he said. “The faster you go, the more time you need to decrease your reaction time ... It’s a recipe for disaster.”

So far this year, Chesterfield Police have reported nine traffic deaths. The department says seven of those nine involved excessive speed. Through this effort, Chesterfield Police hope to encourage more drivers to be safe behind the wheel.

“Whether you live in Chesterfield County, whether you’re traveling through Chesterfield County, our obligation is to keep people safe,” said Sgt. Rouze. “If you’re driving dangerously or recklessly and choose to do those things, we’re going to find you and we’re going to stop you and you can explain to the courts and to the judges why you’re doing what you do.”

Chesterfield Police also encourage all drivers to buckle up and drive safely. The department also encourages all pedestrians to be visible to drivers, wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight, and cross the roadway in well-lit areas.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.