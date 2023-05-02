Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Caring Closet’ provides Richmond foster kids with clothing

By Anthony Antoine
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A nonprofit in Richmond is ensuring foster children in the area will have enough clothes as they navigate the system.

Navigating the foster care system can be challenging for any child looking to find the stable home they desperately deserve.

Many of these children are in constant transition, and the clothes on their backs can be the only thing they own.

The “Caring Closet” in Richmond is changing that by collecting clothes and supporting these children.

The nonprofit’s founder Sara Fender says each article of clothing is thoughtfully picked for each child. The love and thought going into each child in their care is why Fender is the winner of this week’s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

