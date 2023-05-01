Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people were stabbed during an altercation at Va Motorsports Park.
Police: 2 stabbed during altercation at Va Motorsports Park
Police were called to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike Sunday afternoon due to reports of...
Police investigate daytime shooting on Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School.
Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting
WWII Warbirds to fly over several Virginia towns and cities in 2023.
Warbirds to take flight in Hanover
Police were called to the 1000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Police investigate after man found shot on Chamberlayne Ave

Latest News

The surprise plea deal means that Howell Donaldson III will avoid the death penalty,...
Florida man guilty in 2017 serial killings of 4 people
FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of...
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court to decide important case on government power
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
4 dead in Mojave Desert community after shooting report
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit