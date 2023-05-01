Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tornado strikes Virginia Beach Sunday, damaging an estimated 50 to 100 homes

The tornado struck around 5:50-5:55pm Sunday
By Nick Russo
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A tornado struck a Virginia Beach neighborhood late Sunday afternoon just before 6 p.m., damaging an estimated 50 to 100 homes in its path according to the City of Virginia Beach. There were no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths as of Sunday evening.

Radar showed a debris signature around 5:50 to 6 p.m. Sunday as the tornado started lofting debris high into the air, confirming a tornado was in progress. The National Weather Service office based out of Wakefield Virginia will complete a storm survey on Monday to determine the strength of the tornado and its rating on the enhanced Fujita scale.

Jen and Scott Toppel took photos and a video as the tornado developed near their home in Virginia Beach. Most of the damage from the tornado was in the Great Neck and River Road area of Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach officials.

Jen and Scott Toppel watched as a tornado developed near their home in Virginia Beach late Sunday afternoon.(Jen Toppel)

The ingredients for a tornadic storm with warm, humid air, and a low pressure center bringing wind shear (changing of wind direction with height) all came together in southeastern Virginia on Sunday. The tornado in Virginia Beach was the only reported tornado in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

