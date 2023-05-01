State of emergency declared after tornado rips through Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Beach is under a state of emergency after a tornado ripped through a residential area. Officials say the storm has impacted at least 50 homes after it touch down around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The storm was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Crews are still assessing the damage to determine how strong the tornado was to give it a rating.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but thousands of residents are currently without power.

The storm was reported to be so powerful that it canceled the remainder of the Something in the Water Festival and caused damage to the military installation at Fort Story.

The city has opened the Great Neck Recreation Center on Shorehaven Drive for residents that have been impacted by the storm.

Residents can expect to see several crews in the area to clean up debris from the storm.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

