Stabbing suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity, will serve supervised probation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The suspect in a 2019 stabbing at a plasma donation center in Petersburg has been found not guilty by reason of insanity on three charges.

Jairique Shannon, however, was ordered to five years of supervised probation on four other charges.

Shannon was suspected of stabbing three people at the Octapharma Plasma Center off S. Sycamore Street on July 4, 2019.

At the time, the commonwealth’s attorney said the suspect had donated plasma at the center in the past. The suspect walked into the center and asked to use the restroom, then came out and began stabbing people with a long knife.

There was no motive for the attack, officials said in 2019.

Shannon was arrested without incident.

Last week, Shannon was found not guilty by reason of insanity on three assault charges. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on charges of shooting/stabbing in commission of a felony and an animal torture charge.

The animal torture charge was related to a search at Shannon’s home.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.