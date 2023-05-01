RPD to host vigil for peace

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are set to host a vigil for peace in an effort to stop the uptick in violence in the city.

This comes after two teenagers were shot outside in the parking lot of George Wythe High School. The suspect in that shooting has been arrested. 18-year-old David Gutierez was arrested two days after the shooting and now faces two counts of attempted murder.

The school will now have additional police presence securing the building as students return to class.

The Peace Vigil will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at the Belt Atlantic Apartments.

