Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Rep. McClellan, HHS Secretary tour Richmond HOPE Pharmacy

During the visit, they emphasized some of the cost-cutting measures for Virginia families...
During the visit, they emphasized some of the cost-cutting measures for Virginia families passed in The Inflation Reduction Act.(Office of Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan and HHS Secretary Zavier Beserra visited a Richmond pharmacy Monday.

During their visit to HOPE Pharmacy in The Market at 25th, they emphasized some of the cost-cutting measures for Virginia Families passed in the Inflation Reduction Act, with McClellan stressing how lower prescription prices are a big help for struggling Americans.

“Health care should be a right and not a privilege. And no Virginians should have to make the impossible choice between purchasing food and purchasing prescriptions,” McClellan said.

As a provision of the IRA, Medicare can now negotiate prices for some high-cost drugs. The act also expands the American Rescue Plan, saving Virginians $850 annually.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach after a tornado ripped through a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach
Two people were stabbed during an altercation at Va Motorsports Park.
Police: 2 stabbed during altercation at Va Motorsports Park
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
Police were called to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike Sunday afternoon due to reports of...
Police investigate daytime shooting on Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School.
Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting

Latest News

Henrico leaders, State legislators and Saint Joseph's Villa host ground-breaking ceremony for...
‘A need for awhile’: Henrico breaks ground on first youth crisis receiving center
A raccoon that was in the area of Pamunkey Road between Mattaponi Road and New Ashcake Road...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Mechanicsville
Drug Enforcement Administration Announces Spring Take Back Day
National Drug Take-Back Day is happening Saturday
Crime victims’ fair provides resources ahead of victims’ rights week
Crime victims’ fair provides resources ahead of victims’ rights week