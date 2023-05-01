Rep. McClellan, HHS Secretary tour Richmond HOPE Pharmacy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan and HHS Secretary Zavier Beserra visited a Richmond pharmacy Monday.

During their visit to HOPE Pharmacy in The Market at 25th, they emphasized some of the cost-cutting measures for Virginia Families passed in the Inflation Reduction Act, with McClellan stressing how lower prescription prices are a big help for struggling Americans.

“Health care should be a right and not a privilege. And no Virginians should have to make the impossible choice between purchasing food and purchasing prescriptions,” McClellan said.

As a provision of the IRA, Medicare can now negotiate prices for some high-cost drugs. The act also expands the American Rescue Plan, saving Virginians $850 annually.

