Refunds issued after 3rd day of Something in the Water Festival canceled for severe weather

Last day of the Something in the Water Festival Canceled for severe weather(Something in the Water)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Festival goers can now expect to receive a refund after the third day of the Something In the Water Festival was canceled due to severe weather.

Under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and local authorities, festival organizers were advised to cancel the third day of the festival, which was set to take place on Sunday, April 30. The festival was canceled due to severe weather, which was expected to impact the site of the festival.

The storm, confirmed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield, also came with a tornado warning for the area.

For the safety of festival goers, all events were canceled for the final evening of the festival. Ticket holders will now receive a 33% refund of the base price from admission passes.

Refunds will begin to process Monday, May 1 and may take up to 14 days.

