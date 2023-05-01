Ray LaMontagne coming to Richmond to perform fan requested set

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Grammy Award-winning artist Ray LaMontagne is stopping in Richmond on his ‘Just Passing Through’ tour this fall.

This tour will include a fan-voted set list from his vast catalog, spanning eight full-length records, multiple Grammy nominations and chart-topping radio singles.

Each release from his catalog over the last 16 years carries its own character and feel. LaMontagne’s vast sonic catalog has been called everything from “a perfect throwback to the lost art of the album-length format” by Entertainment Weekly to “epic and magical” by Rolling Stone and “gorgeous and ambitious” by Esquire. NPR’s All Things Considered said that Ray, throughout his career, “has continued to push himself in different directions.”

LaMontagne will perform at Dominion Energy Center in Richmond on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Tickets will be available with an artist presale on Tuesday, May 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at raylamontagne.com.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.