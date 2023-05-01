Your Money with Carlson Financial
Ray LaMontagne coming to Richmond to perform fan requested set

Ray LaMontagne is stopping in Richmond for his 'Just Passing Through' fall tour this September.
Ray LaMontagne is stopping in Richmond for his 'Just Passing Through' fall tour this September.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Grammy Award-winning artist Ray LaMontagne is stopping in Richmond on his ‘Just Passing Through’ tour this fall.

This tour will include a fan-voted set list from his vast catalog, spanning eight full-length records, multiple Grammy nominations and chart-topping radio singles.

Each release from his catalog over the last 16 years carries its own character and feel. LaMontagne’s vast sonic catalog has been called everything from “a perfect throwback to the lost art of the album-length format” by Entertainment Weekly to “epic and magical” by Rolling Stone and “gorgeous and ambitious” by Esquire. NPR’s All Things Considered said that Ray, throughout his career, “has continued to push himself in different directions.”

LaMontagne will perform at Dominion Energy Center in Richmond on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Tickets will be available with an artist presale on Tuesday, May 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at raylamontagne.com.

