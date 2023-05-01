Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police search for two inmates after escape from Piedmont Regional Jail

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two inmates after escaping Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

All residents are asked to keep an eye out for these two individuals.

If seen, please get in touch with 911 immediately, do not approach them for any reason.

One inmate was last seen wearing blue shorts, no shirt with white socks and white tennis shoes.

The second inmate was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

