Secure-in-place status lifted at Radford University; all-clear given

Radford University's campus on September 20, 2021.
Radford University's campus on September 20, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: No shots were fired at Radford University and there was no threat to the community Monday afternoon, according to the university.

The following message was sent via social media after people were told to stay away from Washington Hall, where a secure-in-place was initiated briefly:

This is an ALL CLEAR notification. No Shots Were Fired at Washington Hall. No Threat to Public Safety Exists. Campus can resume activities.

ORIGINAL STORY: Radford University has a secure-in-place status set up at Washington Hall because of police activity there.

The public is asked to avoid the area and follow authorities’ instructions.

Radford Police are asking people to avoid the area of Tyler Avenue from Downey Street to Fairfax Street.

There is no word so far regarding specifics of the police activity, but the university says no shots have been fired.

