Passenger dies following single vehicle crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a passenger died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95.

Police say a 2002 Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound in the left lane on Interstate 95 when it ran off the road to the right and overturned.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old female from South Prince George, was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The passenger, now identified as 20-year-old Kayah Tinson from Disputanta Va, died on the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and charges against the driver are pending.

