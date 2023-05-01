News to know for Monday, May 1, 2023
Here's a look at your top stories for Monday, May 1, 2023.
Tornado Rips Through Virginia Beach
- The storm was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Crews are still assessing the damage to determine how strong the tornado was to give it a rating. So far, no injuries have been reported, but thousands of residents are currently without power.
Search Continues For Man Responsible for Mass Shooting in Texas
- Authorities said more than 200 police from multiple jurisdictions were searching for Francisco Oropeza, many of them going door to door in hopes of any clues that would lead to the 38-year-old suspect. Local officials and the FBI also chipped in reward money, bringing the total to $80,000 for any information about Oropeza’s whereabouts.
Refunds Issued After Last Day Of SITW Festival Canceled
- For the safety of festival goers, all events were canceled for the final evening of the festival. Ticket holders will now receive a 33% refund of the base price of admission passes. Refunds will begin to process Monday, May 1 and may take up to 14 days.
Today Marks Deadline To File Virginia State Taxes
- Today marks Virginia’s last day to file 2022 state taxes. If you cannot make today’s deadline, there is an automatic 6-month filing extension in the commonwealth; however, if you owe any taxes, you must pay before the deadline to avoid interest fees.
RPD To Host Peace Vigil
- Richmond Police are set to host a vigil for peace in an effort to stop the uptick in violence in the city. This comes after two teenagers were shot outside in the parking lot of George Wythe High School. The Peace Vigil will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Belt Atlantic Apartments.
Police Search For Two Inmates After Escape From Piedmont Regional Jail
- Police are searching for two inmates after escaping Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia. If seen, please get in touch with 911 immediately, do not approach them for any reason.
Cool, Breezy Pattern Settles In For A Few Days
- Today will be partly sunny and breezy with a possible evening shower. Temperature highs will remain in the mid 60s while lows will remain in the upper 40s.
