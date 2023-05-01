Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: A cool and breezy pattern settles in for a few days

A quick sprinkle or shower is possible through Wednesday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and Breezy for the next few days with only a slight passing shower chance each day.

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. A stray evening shower is possible. Wind SW 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30mph. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Evening Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Wind W 10-20mph, gusts up to 30mph. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. with lighter winds and mostly sunny skies. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Partly Sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

