Kevin Hart comedy tour stops at the Altria Theater in June

Tickets will go on presale starting Wednesday, May 3rd at 10 a.m.
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Kevin Hart is making his way back on stage to bring laughs to a theater near you.

On Monday, June 5, Kevin Hart will perform at the Altria Theater for his 2023 Reality Check Tour.

Tickets will go on presale on Wednesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, May 4, at 11:59 p.m. Additional presale opportunities will take place a week ahead of general ticket sales, which will begin on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be sold online at KevinHartNation.com.

Click here for more information about the 2023 Kevin Hart Reality Check tour or upcoming dates.

