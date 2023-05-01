‘It’s inhumane and horrible’: RACC investigating after dead dogs found

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for help after multiple dogs were found dead across the city over the past week.

In a Facebook post, Richmond Animal Care and Control posted a map of these recent cases. Officials said each “X” on the map below represents a dog officers picked up that was dead or is actively dying.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said these recent cases are part of a “big uptick” they’re seeing in these types of cases.

“It’s a rash of animals being dumped that are dead and it’s inhumane and horrible and we are just like the clean up committee today, and it’s been a tough go,” said Christie Chipps-Peters, director of Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Chipps-Peters told NBC12 they’re still trying to figure out the reasons why these animals were left behind, but said there are other alternatives for pet owners instead of dumping their animals.

“There’s no excuse for dumping your animal in a public space in any capacity, and so we are here to tell you, please don’t do that and let us know if we can help you.” she said.

Chipps-Peters hopes the community can help track down those responsible in each of these cases.

If you have any information about these cases, you can call 804-646-5573 or email paul.campbell@rva.gov. You could also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.