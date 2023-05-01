Your Money with Carlson Financial
Early voting for 2023 primary to begin May 5

Of 133 cities and counties in Virginia, 66 of them will hold a primary election for at least one office in June.(KEYC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early voting for the June 20 primary election gets underway on Friday, May 5.

The Department of Elections says that of 133 cities and counties in Virginia, 66 of them will hold a primary election for at least one office.

“To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID, and cast a ballot,” the Department of Elections said in a news release.

Some areas may offer in-person voting at satellite locations.

Be sure to contact your general registrar’s office regarding voting hours and additional voting locations.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Requested absentee ballots will be mailed starting May 5. Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot either in-person, by mail, online or by contacting your general registrar’s office.

“Registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot,” the Department of Elections said.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at your registrar’s office or polling location on the primary day. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, June 20.

For any questions about absentee and early in-person voting, call your general registrar’s office or the Department of Elections at 1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.

