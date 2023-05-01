Your Money with Carlson Financial
Crash closes all lanes of Route 360 in Chesterfield

A crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 360 near Sappony Road (Route 666).
A crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 360 near Sappony Road (Route 666).(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A single-vehicle crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 360 in Chesterfield on Monday afternoon near Sappony Road (Route 666).

“Use alternate routes and expect delays,” VDOT said in an email just after 4:15 p.m.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital via Med Flight.

This is a developing story.

