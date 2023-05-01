Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

106-year-old woman celebrates her birthday on the dance floor

Friends at her senior living center in Davenport threw her a party to celebrate the occasion. (Source: KWQC)
By Matt Christensen
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A woman in Iowa celebrated her 106th birthday on the dance floor over the weekend.

Evelyn Schlunsen was born in 1917 – the same year the United States entered World War I, the Russian Revolution began, and ace pitcher Babe Ruth became an everyday hitter for the Red Sox.

During that year, the average life expectancy of Americans was 51 years. Schlunsen has since lived twice as long when she turned 106 on Friday.

Friends at her senior living center in Davenport threw her a party to celebrate the occasion.

Schlunsen began the celebration with a dance to her favorite song, “Mack the Knife.” The spry centenarian said the dance ended too soon.

According to researchers at Boston University, Americans reaching the age of 100 is becoming more common. About one in 10,000 Americans lived to be 100 in the 1990s. Now, that number is one in 5,000.

Even so, turning 106 is quite a milestone, with only 0.23% of women in the U.S. living long enough to reach that age.

Gender also makes a big difference in longevity. Women make up 85% of all centenarians while men make up just 15%.

Schlunsen said her happiest memory is from when she was 16 years old, being the 10 millionth visitor at the 1934 Chicago World’s Fair.

Schlunsen offered some advice based on her life experience.

“Walk,” she said. “And don’t complain about your job. Either do it or leave it.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A state of emergency was declared in Virginia Beach after a tornado ripped through a...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado hit Virginia Beach
Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.
Police search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail
Two people were stabbed during an altercation at Va Motorsports Park.
Police: 2 stabbed during altercation at Va Motorsports Park
Police were called to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike Sunday afternoon due to reports of...
Police investigate daytime shooting on Midlothian Turnpike
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia sheds a tear as he talks about his wife and son, who were...
Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
FILE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr poses for a photo at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on...
Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor