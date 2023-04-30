Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Scattered showers and storms likely

First Alert Weather Day for severe storms POSSIBLE, especially SE of Richmond
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A First Alert Weather Day Today for potential strong to severe storms in the midday or afternoon, especially south and east of RVA.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day Scattered showers and early morning thundershowers. Rain likely and a few storms during the afternoon. Afternoon and evening storms could be strong with gusty winds, mainly towards southeastern Virginia. Threat looks low in RVA. Rain around 3/4″ expected. Higher amounts possible in the stronger downpours. Lows in the low 60s, highs in upper 60s (Rain Chance: 100%)

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week with light winds and mostly sunny skies. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A stray pop-up shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: The second week of May looks to be heating up considerably! Could head to the upper 80s

