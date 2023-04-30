Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Remains of newborn found at Massachusetts recycling facility

Police say the baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have...
Police say the baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have originated on Martha's Vineyard and was shipped to the recycling facility for disposal.(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - Police are trying to identify the remains of a newborn girl found in a trash collection at a Massachusetts recycling facility.

Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a newborn found Thursday. The remains were discovered at Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester, WGGB reports.

Police believe the female infant’s mother may live on, have ties to or have recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard. The baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have originated on the island and was shipped to the recycling facility for disposal.

Police said the state medical examiner has begun its post-mortem examination of the infant. The results of the ongoing examination are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the child or her parents is urged to contact Trooper Dustin Shaw of the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at 508-790-5799.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
First Alert Weather Day for a low-end threat fof strong storms Sunday
The 5th grader suffered minor injuries in the hit-and-run accident.
Police arrest 79-year-old man accused of hitting 5th grader walking to school
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
Henrico Police are seeing a major uptick in burglaries.
Henrico Police see major uptick in burglaries
WWII Warbirds to fly over several Virginia towns and cities in 2023.
Warbirds to take flight in Hanover

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House Correspondents'...
Known for laughs, DC dinner spotlights risks of journalism
First responders transported 14 accident victims to area hospitals with “various states of...
Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School.
Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire