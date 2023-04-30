Police investigate daytime shooting on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot just before 1 p.m. on the south side of Richmond.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike Sunday afternoon due to reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Major Crimes Detective L. Burrell at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

