Police investigate daytime shooting on Midlothian Turnpike

Police were called to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike Sunday afternoon due to reports of...
Police were called to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike Sunday afternoon due to reports of a person shot.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a man was shot just before 1 p.m. on the south side of Richmond.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike Sunday afternoon due to reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Major Crimes Detective L. Burrell at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

