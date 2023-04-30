Police investigate after man found shot on Chamberlayne Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the city’s northside.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police determined that the shooting originally occurred in the 400 block of Calhoun Street.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

