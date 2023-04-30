Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested a student in connection to the Thursday shooting at George Wythe High School.

Richmond Police say 18-year-old David Gutierrez is now behind bars charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Detectives say they believe Gutierrez is the “primary suspect” in that parking lot shooting that sent two students to the hospital.

Richmond Police say he was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“I cannot stress enough how important our relationships with local and federal law enforcement partners led to a quick arrest,” said Interim Chief Rick Edwards. “I want to thank the Chesterfield Police Department K9 Unit, Richmond Public Schools officials, Richmond Police School Resource Officers, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and our community stakeholders who assisted during this investigation.”

Edwards says he advised extra police officers to patrol the area as students return to school on Monday.

Additionally, Richmond Police are set to hold a “Vigil for Peace” at 5 p.m. Monday evening at Belt Atlantic Apartments.

“This is a call to action,” Interim Chief Edwards stated. “Gun violence must be stopped, and it will take all of us working together to keep our city safe. The vigil will be held at the Belt Atlantic Apartments, located at 4000 Midlothian Turnpike. This is the location of the last homicide in the city.”

Police say this shooting is still under investigation.

