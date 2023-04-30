Police: 2 stabbed during altercation at Va Motorsports Park

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities at the Dinwiddie Sheffifs office are investigating after two people were stabbed during an altercation at Va Motorsports park.

Police say the incident happened Saturday after two groups of people had an altercation.

Two people suffered stab wounds as a result of the incident. One person was rushed to a nearby hospital, while the other only suffered minor injuries.

According to Police, a suspect is in custody and has been charged in connection with this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

