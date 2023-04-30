Hanover’s Youth Citizen’s Police Academy returns, now enrolling more applicants

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hosted by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Youth Citizens Police Academy is back and will now accept more candidates than before.

Due to overwhelming interest in the program, the academy will be held in two sessions. Each applicant must apply before the session deadline.

The first session will take place from June 26 to June 30; the application deadline is Friday, May 26.

The second session will take place from July 31 to August 4; the application deadline is Friday, June 30.

Academy courses will begin each day at 9 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m.

Participants will receive an inside look into a career in law enforcement while connecting with the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. The training will consist of a variety of law enforcement topics which will give the youth a better understanding of how and why the members of the Sheriff’s Office do what they do.

The cost of participation is free, and the program is available to students who are rising from 9th through 12th grade.

For more information about the program or to apply, click here.

