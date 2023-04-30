‘BLCK Street Conference’ returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Black business owners nationwide will return to Richmond for the 2nd annual BLCK Street Conference. Founded by the JWC Foundation, the BLCK Street Conference will occur from Sunday, August 6, to Monday, August 7, 2023.

The conference invites all current and aspiring black business owners for two days of connecting and learning. Events will feature a fireside chat with entrepreneur Angel Gregorio, creator of “The Spice Suite,” a DC-based exotic spice & kitchenware shop. Gregorio is also the owner of Black + Forth, Washington, DC’s first black-owned strip mall offering community education and affordable commercial space for black business owners.

The conference will begin with workshops and cultural experiences on Sunday, August 6. Workshop topics will include accounting, branding, operations and loan preparedness. Those who plan to attend can register online in advance on the conference website to receive personal coaching on these topics. In addition to coaching, conference goers will have the opportunity to engage in several cultural experiences that dive deep into Richmond’s rich Black history & culture.

The conference will take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Attendees will begin with sessions that will coincide with four conference Tracks - (1) Learn, (2) Grow, (3) Own and (4) Emerging Markets. These tracks will offer panel experiences and breakout sessions to provide a realistic perspective of an entrepreneur at each stage of business.

There will be over 40 featured panelists, including Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Founder of Goodr, Ron Busby Jr., Co-founder of ByBlack (U.S. Black Chamber) and Monique Greenwood, owner & CEO of Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns.

“BLCK Street Conference is quickly becoming the destination conference for non-tech-based Black entrepreneurs. We look forward to welcoming Black entrepreneurs from around the country to not only connect and learn but to engage in the rich history and culture of Richmond, Virginia and use the time to connect to one of the birthplaces of Black entrepreneurship.” -Rasheeda N. Creighton, President & CEO, JWC Foundation

During the conference, a “Dream Space” will be provided; It is a lounge designed for attendees to pause and take breaks. The conference closing event, “The Wine Down,” will occur here, allowing attendees to unwind or continue networking.

For more information about the “BLCK Street Conference,” click here.

