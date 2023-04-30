Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

4 shot during fight at illegal street race near Seattle

Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn. (KING, KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A fight erupted over the weekend at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle suburb, and four people were shot and seriously injured, authorities said.

The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one minor female had been injured. They were in serious but stable condition, police said Saturday.

Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved, the police department said.

Auburn officials said illegal street racing has become a problem in the city of about 85,000 people located south of Seattle.

Mayor Nancy Backus told KOMO-TV that the city has tried to stop the races that were putting innocent bystanders at risk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
Severe weather threat quickly dropping for central Virginia
The 5th grader suffered minor injuries in the hit-and-run accident.
Police arrest 79-year-old man accused of hitting 5th grader walking to school
WWII Warbirds to fly over several Virginia towns and cities in 2023.
Warbirds to take flight in Hanover
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School.
Police arrest student for attempted murder in George Wythe shooting
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House Correspondents'...
Known for laughs, DC dinner spotlights risks of journalism
President Biden addresses the unjust detention of Americans abroad.
Biden calls for the release of wrongfully detained in Russia
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Manhunt continues for Texas shooting suspect, reward offered
Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn.
4 shot after fight during illegal street racing in Seattle