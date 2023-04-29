Warbirds to take flight in Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some of the most legendary WWII Warbirds have landed here in Virginia, and guests will be given a chance to take a tour flight for one day only.

As part of the Chic-Fila “Cow Drop,” The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will offer Warbird rides on Saturday, May 13, at Hanover County Airport in Ashland, VA.

The family fun event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking and admission will be free. Guests are encouraged to join the festivities featuring games, family activities, food, a carnival area, and horse-petting.

Capital Wing, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization staffed entirely by volunteers, will offer WWII Warbird rides on the airport ramp. Guests interested in taking a flight tour may now purchase tickets online. Flights will also be sold on-site at the event. Riders will have the option of choosing between a Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman.

The Fairchild is a “family flyer” carrying up to three passengers; children ages 5-12 must fly with a parent onboard. The Stearman is an open cockpit, single-passenger bi-plane used as the primary trainer for most US military pilots during WWII.

Also, on the ramp, attendees will have a chance to take a ride in a rare and unique Russian Ural motorcycle with a sidecar.

A Russian Ural motorcycle with sidecar will be providing rides around the event. (Warbird Rides)

Capital Wing’s mission is to educate, inspire, and honor the thousands of men and women who flew these historic planes.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.