Violence response experts speak on increase gun violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tragedy struck many many families across the city this week. Leaving some community members feeling anxious and frustrated.

“I should be able to go outside freely whenever I want to and not have to worry about anybody trying to come and harm me. It should be a place of peace, but instead, it’s chaos,” said Shamari Garnett a resident who lives in Richmond.

She says at one point, she felt Richmond was a safe space, and now she’d had a change of heart as she continues to hear about violence erupting across the city. Causing her to wonder can tragedy strike at her front door.

“There are various levels of trauma and different types of trauma, and the way people are able to process that are very different as well. “ said Beth Gilmore, Program Manager for Victims Services Advocacy Team at Bon Secours Richmond.

She says trauma can affect brain development and interactions with our environment.

This can look different, depending on the person. Gilmore says some people may not even be aware of the emotional support they need.

“Like therapy is appropriate for victims of trauma. Oftentimes with gun violence, we see folks who may need grief counseling because they may have had someone in their family or community who they may have lost to gun violence, " said Gilmore.

Now there is a Wellness event happening Saturday in at 2600 Nine Mile Rd. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Richmond for those struggling to get resources to help deal with trauma related to violence.

