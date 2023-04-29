Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Violence response experts speak on increase gun violence in Richmond

Violence Response experts share options on dealing with intense emotions.
With so much violence making headlines, many who call Richmond home are afraid, anxious and tired.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tragedy struck many many families across the city this week. Leaving some community members feeling anxious and frustrated.

“I should be able to go outside freely whenever I want to and not have to worry about anybody trying to come and harm me. It should be a place of peace, but instead, it’s chaos,” said Shamari Garnett a resident who lives in Richmond.

She says at one point, she felt Richmond was a safe space, and now she’d had a change of heart as she continues to hear about violence erupting across the city. Causing her to wonder can tragedy strike at her front door.

“There are various levels of trauma and different types of trauma, and the way people are able to process that are very different as well. “ said Beth Gilmore, Program Manager for Victims Services Advocacy Team at Bon Secours Richmond.

She says trauma can affect brain development and interactions with our environment.

This can look different, depending on the person. Gilmore says some people may not even be aware of the emotional support they need.

“Like therapy is appropriate for victims of trauma. Oftentimes with gun violence, we see folks who may need grief counseling because they may have had someone in their family or community who they may have lost to gun violence, " said Gilmore.

Now there is a Wellness event happening Saturday in at 2600 Nine Mile Rd. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Richmond for those struggling to get resources to help deal with trauma related to violence.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Triple Shooting
Arrest made in deadly triple shooting in Richmond
Investigators fill the parking lot at George Wythe High School to investigate a shooting.
Richmond Police: 2 students shot in George Wythe High School parking lot
Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford on the weight loss journey together
‘I just wanted to help’: Woman who adopted Patches, the 40-pound cat, joins his weight-loss journey
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Henrico firefighters battle house fire in county's west end.
5 people escape from burning home in Henrico

Latest News

A Petersburg 5th grader was injured in hit-and-run walking the cross walk to get to school...
‘I saw it coming’: Petersburg 5th grader injured in hit-and-run walking to school
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School.
Police continue investigation into shooting that injured 2 students outside George Wythe High School
Henrico Police are seeing a major uptick in burglaries.
Henrico Police see major uptick in burglaries
Richmond Police continue investigation into shooting outside George Wythe High School
Richmond Police continue investigation into shooting outside George Wythe High School