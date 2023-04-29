Your Money with Carlson Financial
SUNDAY, April 30 is a First Alert Weather Day

Strong to Severe Storms possible in the afternoon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good Saturday Morning. Tomorrow (Sunday) holds the potential for Strong to Severe Storms as an area of low pressure plus a cold front passes during the day.

Low end 1 out of 5 severe threat but we can't rule out a tornado warning on Sunday
Although there’s only a low (1 out of 5) on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale, we think there could be a few strong storms, with hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado warning. IF a batch of morning rain and clouds brings widespread rain, the storm chance will dip. AT this point, this a First Alert to the potential of some severe storms.

This lightning model data shows a high likelihood chance of lightning/thunder around 3-4pm in RVA.

Peak Chance of Thunder/Lightning is around 4pm
There will probably be some rain showers in the morning/midday but the best chance of strong to severe storms comes in the 3-7pm window in Central VA.

Strongest storm chance via the HRRR model comes mid to late afternoon for RVA
Enjoy a gorgeous Saturday, then please be alert tomorrow by using the NBC12 weather app during the day. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

