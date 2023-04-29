SUNDAY, April 30 is a First Alert Weather Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good Saturday Morning. Tomorrow (Sunday) holds the potential for Strong to Severe Storms as an area of low pressure plus a cold front passes during the day.

Low end 1 out of 5 severe threat but we can't rule out a tornado warning on Sunday (SPC)

Although there’s only a low (1 out of 5) on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale, we think there could be a few strong storms, with hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado warning. IF a batch of morning rain and clouds brings widespread rain, the storm chance will dip. AT this point, this a First Alert to the potential of some severe storms.

This lightning model data shows a high likelihood chance of lightning/thunder around 3-4pm in RVA.

Peak Chance of Thunder/Lightning is around 4pm (nbc12)

There will probably be some rain showers in the morning/midday but the best chance of strong to severe storms comes in the 3-7pm window in Central VA.

Strongest storm chance via the HRRR model comes mid to late afternoon for RVA (weathermodels.com)

Enjoy a gorgeous Saturday, then please be alert tomorrow by using the NBC12 weather app during the day. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.