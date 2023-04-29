Store clerk shoots alleged robbery suspect who led police on chase

PALM COAST, Fla. (WJXT) - Police said a chase spanning two states and five counties came to an end when a store clerk shot the suspect eight times.

It began just north of Orlando, Florida, and ended in southeast Georgia.

Investigators said it all started when the suspect, identified as Quintavius Jordan, robbed a Shell gas station in Flagler County, taking $90 in cash.

According to a Flagler County report, after Jordan demanded all the money in the register, he walked around the store to grab several items.

Police reported he then returned to the clerk and demanded that the clerk give him a pack of cigarettes, add money to the pump where his car was located and give him quarters so he could put some air in his tires.

Once he left, officers arrived and alerted agencies from the surrounding areas.

Jordan’s car was seen traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in St. John’s County.

The Florida Highway Patrol along with local agencies followed his car through their counties until he reached the Florida-Georgia line, where the Camden County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.

The Kingsland Police Department used a stop stick to stop his vehicle.

However, that did not stop the chase as Jordan, according to police, fled on foot to a Friendly Express convenience store and demanded the clerk’s car keys.

Police said he then took their car and started to flee but crashed it through the front of the store.

Jordan then allegedly got out of the car and began to fight with the clerk.

According to police, it was then that the clerk then shot Jordan several times. Jordan was then taken into custody.

A woman, who didn’t provide her name, who was nearby at the time recalled seeing the heavy police presence. She described seeing crime scene tape around the whole gas station and a black car close to the smashed front entrance.

“I mean, I knew something had happened. Because I mean, you don’t see yellow tape around the store unless something is very, very serious,” she said.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly released a statement commending the store clerk for their actions.

“I commend the Georgia store clerk that put a swift end to this dirtbag’s crime spree,” he said in the statement. “If he survives his injuries, he should spend a long time in prison.”

