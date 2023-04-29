Saturday Forecast: A gorgeous Saturday but a storm chance looms for tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today looks great, then more rain and a some thunderstorms likely tomorrow.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog. Then Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day Scattered showers arrive during the morning. Rain likely and a few storms during the afternoon into the evening. Afternoon and evening storms could bring severe thunderstorm warnings for hail/wind plus we can’t rule out a tornado warning. Rain around 3/4″ expected. Higher amounts possible in the stronger downpours. Lows in the upper-50s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week with light winds and Mostly Sunny skies. Lows in the low 40s, high around 70

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

