Saturday Forecast: A gorgeous Saturday but a storm chance looms for tomorrow

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday storm chance
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today looks great, then more rain and a some thunderstorms likely tomorrow.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog. Then Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day Scattered showers arrive during the morning. Rain likely and a few storms during the afternoon into the evening. Afternoon and evening storms could bring severe thunderstorm warnings for hail/wind plus we can’t rule out a tornado warning. Rain around 3/4″ expected. Higher amounts possible in the stronger downpours. Lows in the upper-50s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week with light winds and Mostly Sunny skies. Lows in the low 40s, high around 70

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

