Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say

By KGNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - A Texas woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her two children unsupervised to go to the gym.

Laredo police arrested 25-year-old Ana Angeles Leon and charged her with child endangerment, KGNS reports.

On Thursday, authorities said they received a call from a concerned neighbor at around 9 p.m. that they were hearing cries coming from an apartment.

Officers arrived and located two kids, ages 5 and 8, home alone without adult supervision.

When police asked where their parents were, one of the children said their father was at work and their mother had just gone to the gym.

“Adults need to remember that it is against the law and it is a crime to leave children unattended, even if they think they’re asleep,” Jose Espinoza, with the Laredo Police Department, said. “Accidents can happen that can possibly lead to injuries of children if they are left alone.”

Leon was booked into the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The repairs are taking place on northbound I-95 near Willis Road on Friday, April 28.
Emergency repairs close lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield for hours
Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in the 4000 block of...
Man dies after being found shot near a parking lot in Richmond
Richmond Triple Shooting
Arrest made in deadly triple shooting in Richmond
Parents were able to pick up their students after the 4 p.m. dismissal.
‘It’s devastating’: Parents concerned after 2 students shot in George Wythe parking lot
Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford on the weight loss journey together
‘I just wanted to help’: Woman who adopted Patches, the 40-pound cat, joins his weight-loss journey

Latest News

Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event
Willie Nelson celebrating 90th birthday with 2-day concert event
Manhunt in Texas is underway for the gunman who killed five people after a noise complaint
Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to Texas rampage
The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Details revealed about King Charles III’s coronation service
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire