Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary

A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by cashing in a winning lottery ticket on Monday.

WAVE reports Diane and Charlie Laue celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary by visiting the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim their $109,000 lottery prize.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery said Diane Laue was sitting at her computer last Friday buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she wagered $5 three separate times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game.

And the third game hit the $109,707 jackpot.

“I just shook,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Charlie Laue added, “She was screaming from the house.”

The two received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes and told officials they plan to take trips to Hawaii and Paris.

“We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane Laue said. “This is a godsend.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The repairs are taking place on northbound I-95 near Willis Road on Friday, April 28.
Emergency repairs close lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield for hours
Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in the 4000 block of...
Man dies after being found shot near a parking lot in Richmond
Richmond Triple Shooting
Arrest made in deadly triple shooting in Richmond
Parents were able to pick up their students after the 4 p.m. dismissal.
‘It’s devastating’: Parents concerned after 2 students shot in George Wythe parking lot
Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford on the weight loss journey together
‘I just wanted to help’: Woman who adopted Patches, the 40-pound cat, joins his weight-loss journey

Latest News

Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
WWII Warbirds to fly over several Virginia towns and cities in 2023.
Warbirds to take flight in Hanover
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks
FILE — Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking...
NYC partly shutters 4 parking garages after deadly collapse