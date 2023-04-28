Your Money with Carlson Financial
Where to enjoy live music in Richmond this weekend

Check out these options for live music in the Richmond area for the weekend of April 29 and 30.
By Amya Mitchell
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you can’t make it to Virginia Beach for Something in the Water this weekend, there are several places you can enjoy live music right here in the River City.

Blues and Brews is back in Shockoe Bottom

This event is perfect for anyone who loves music, line dancing and beer. You can sample craft beers from local and regional breweries.

The festival is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the 17th Street Market.

VCU is bringing back RamFest

Young Nudy and Pierre Bourne will take over Brown’s Island starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Tickets start at $30 and be purchased at thebroadberry.com/liveloud.

VCU performing Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”

RamFest isn’t the only concert VCU is hosting this weekend.

The university’s symphony and opera are coming together to perform Mozart’s classic fairytale opera “The Magic Flute.”

VCU has been offering all concerts for free with open seating so there’s no need for tickets.

It’s set for Saturday and Sunday at the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s also opera director Professor Melanie Day’s last performance before she retires.

