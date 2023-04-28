Police continue investigation into shooting that injured 2 students outside George Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday morning, extra police and school resource officers were at George Wythe High School as students went to class the day after two students were shot outside in the parking lot.

Richmond Police said just after noon on Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call at George Wythe High School and found a student suffering from gunshot wounds in the woods next to the parking lot. The student was taken to the hospital, where he continues to fight for his life. A second student is expected to recover from his gunshot wound after taking himself to the hospital.

During Thursday’s afternoon dismissal, anxious parents waited to pick up their children, including Maria.

“When she cut the video on, she was under her desk, and I’m like what’s going on, and she said, ‘Mom, they said there was a shooting at the school,’” she told NBC12.

On Friday, NBC12 contacted Richmond Police regarding updates on the investigation. A spokesperson emailed NBC12 stating that officers are still investigating this shooting. The spokesperson also added that while detectives have not released any information on the motive or circumstances of this shooting, they believe detectives “have no indication a firearm was in the school yesterday.”

Detectives also added they’re looking for multiple people involved in this case. During a press conference Thursday, Acting Chief Rick Edwards said officers have been interviewing witnesses, canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing camera footage to piece together what unfolded.

“We take the safety and security of our kids and our staff as our most solemn obligation,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras during Thursday’s press conference. “We need the entire village, all of Richmond, to support us. The amount of gun violence in the city has just got to stop, so we’re asking for everyone to pitch in on that effort.”

The shooting outside George Wythe High School is part of the latest string of violence seen in Richmond after nine people were shot. Just hours after the shooting outside George Wythe, a man was shot and killed at the Belt Atlantic Apartments.

“My feelings fluctuate,” said Mayor Levar Stoney when asked about the shooting outside George Wythe and recent shootings in Richmond. “They go from anger to frustration, and it’s the same anger and frustration that I think you see from residents who live in communities who experience gun violence.”

When asked about solutions to curb the violence, Mayor Stoney said the following.

“The gun buyback program was not a panacea for gun violence in the city. Some of the guns that are being possessed by criminals are found in the black market. They are illegal guns,” he said. “We have to do a better job and just stopping the proliferation of firearms in Black and brown communities or hell, the city of Richmond at large.”

Richmond Police also add that they don’t believe the shooting outside George Wythe High School is connected to the other recent shootings in the city.

The department urges people with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000. Tips can also be sent anonymously.

