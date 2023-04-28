Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Petersburg 5th grader injured in hit-and-run while walking into school

The 5th grader suffered minor injuries in the hit-and-run accident.
The 5th grader suffered minor injuries in the hit-and-run accident.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 10-year-old boy in Petersburg has been released from the hospital after police say he was hit by a car while walking to school.

Friday morning at Plesants Lane Elementary School, a 5th grader was walking the crosswalk to the school when he was hit by a car that fled the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Petersburg City Police is working with PCPS to review the surveillance video and determine who the driver is.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Triple Shooting
Arrest made in deadly triple shooting in Richmond
Investigators fill the parking lot at George Wythe High School to investigate a shooting.
Richmond Police: 2 students shot in George Wythe High School parking lot
Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford on the weight loss journey together
‘I just wanted to help’: Woman who adopted Patches, the 40-pound cat, joins his weight-loss journey
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Henrico firefighters battle house fire in county's west end.
5 people escape from burning home in Henrico

Latest News

The repairs are taking place on northbound I-95 near Willis Road on Friday, April 28.
Emergency repairs close lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield
The festival returns to Virginia Beach April 28-30, 2023.
Opening for Something in the Water festival delayed
Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in the 4000 block of...
Man dies after being found shot near a parking lot in Richmond
Investigators fill the parking lot at George Wythe High School to investigate a shooting on...
News to Know for Friday, April 28