Petersburg 5th grader injured in hit-and-run while walking into school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 10-year-old boy in Petersburg has been released from the hospital after police say he was hit by a car while walking to school.

Friday morning at Plesants Lane Elementary School, a 5th grader was walking the crosswalk to the school when he was hit by a car that fled the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Petersburg City Police is working with PCPS to review the surveillance video and determine who the driver is.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.