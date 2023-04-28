Your Money with Carlson Financial
Opening for Something in the Water festival delayed

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Rain and wind are delaying the opening of the Something in the Water festival at Virginia Beach.

Organizers posted about the weather delay on social media on Friday.

“Real-time updates will be provided in the SITW app to let you know when the gates open,” the post said.

The first performers were scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Click/tap here for updated information and to download the festival’s app.

